Patricia Arquette is not the only reason to watch “High Desert,” a new comic thriller on Apple TV+, but she’s the best reason, and all the reason you need.

Arquette plays Peggy Newman, whom we meet living in Palm Springs high style, married to Denny (Matt Dillon) and playing hostess to a lively pool party. It’s a happy scene. Then federal agents arrive, and all at once, bags of drugs are being pulled from hiding places and are not quite disposed of.

