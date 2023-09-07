Meet “Bottoms”: she’s the wild, brutish and unrepentantly horny doomer Zoomer child of the classic Gen X teen movie “Heathers,” and the nasty niece of the Y2K-era black comedies “Jawbreaker” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.” She’s the naughty little sis of “Mean Girls,” and the bratty cousin of “Superbad,” the BFF of “But I’m a Cheerleader.” It’s been a long time since a movie has been this delightfully, unapologetically and hilariously mean-spirited in satirizing the heteropatriarchy of high school hegemony.

While “Bottoms,” the sophomore collaboration between director Emma Seligman and star Rachel Sennott, who wrote the film together, exists in the lineage of these teen comedies, Seligman and Sennott aren’t interested in paying blind tribute. Rather, they co-opt the narrative tropes, aesthetics and iconography of the genre in order to parody the idea of these movies, and to queer the space, piercing a rich vein of untapped female rage that ultimately ends up splattered all over the screen.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

