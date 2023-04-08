The largest annual art show in Cheyenne is also one of its most promising. In just its second year, the Capital City Art Show will bring over 800 pieces of artwork from Laramie County School District 1 high school students to Storey Gym, be it canvas, sculpture, photography or something in between. Almost every student, should they meet the sufficient criteria in their art classes, has the ability to enter their work, making the show a space of diverse youthful creativity. “It’s kind of based on teachers choice,” said Steve Knox, vice president of the Arts Cheyenne board and an art teacher at Cheyenne’s East High School. “It’s trying to showcase some of the best work that’s coming out from our students right now. “There is an emerging artists category for those freshmen who are just getting into art, or even some of the seniors or older kids who, even though they are seniors, are just taking their first art classes. There’s also another ribbon category where we have judges that are artists and art appreciators.” But the show isn’t limited to visual art. The high schools will also feature the work of their music department, while students in the culinary department will prepare snacks for attendees. These dishes will be served on charcuterie boards made as a class project in local wood shop programs. The only event that Knox can compare to the Capital City Art Show would be the Wyoming State Art Symposium, essentially the “state championship” of high school art. Any artists that receive a ribbon in the Capital City show will automatically progress on to the State Art Symposium. Arts Cheyenne, which coordinates the event with LCSD1, will also give out around $10,000 in scholarships over the course of the show. Knox said that about 20% of the students receive ribbons, but just as important a goal to organizers is giving high schoolers a stage to express themselves through their work. The ceremony will be held on April 14 at 5 p.m. Teenagers want to be heard as much, if not more than, the average professional working artist. The difference between the two lies in the angst, and the need for the youth to channel their emotion — which Knox believes the art room allows them to do. “These kids, they’re learning the materials and how to manipulate the materials, but high school students want to make their voices heard so much,” Knox said. “And the way they do it is through their creative processes. Where I think sometimes adults will hold back, kids let it out. “Some of them are not afraid to try things that speak out for what they’re thinking or try things that might be more challenging or different or weird.”
The largest annual art show in Cheyenne is also one of its most promising.