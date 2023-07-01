ENTER-VID-HIJACK-MCT

Idris Elba stars as a passenger whose flight from Dubai to London is anything but uneventful in the seven-part series “Hijack.”

The airborne thriller “Hijack” on Apple TV+ unfolds in real(ish) time when a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London is hijacked. One of the passengers is played by Idris Elba, the coolest customer in these not-so-friendly skies, who uses his talents as a corporate negotiator to talk down this group of high-strung criminals and save everyone on board.

It’s a British series (cocreated by George Kay, whose credits include “Lupin,” and director Jim Field Smith) but “Hijack” is indebted to a long line of similarly-themed Hollywood thrillers, from “Air Force One” to “Con Air” to “Non-Stop.” In a different era, this would have been a movie as well. There’s no reason it isn’t — it’s ridiculous, actually — except that streaming platforms are all too happy to stretch out any premise imaginable, whether it works for the story or not.

