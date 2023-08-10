What parts of contemporary culture have been most impacted by hip-hop, which this month celebrates its 50th anniversary and in 2017 surpassed rock as the most popular and widely consumed music in the United States?

Here’s a better question: What parts of contemporary culture haven’t been impacted by hip-hop? Its reach extends not just to music — from rap-metal and bro-country to the Broadway-and-beyond smash “Hamilton” — but also to visual art, dance, fashion, TV, movies, technology, literature, politics, education, Madison Avenue marketing campaigns and American and global culture at large.

