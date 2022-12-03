Kylie McCormick

Historian Kylie McCormick. Courtesy

Forget any preconceived notions about women’s suffrage in Wyoming – Casper-based historian Kylie McCormick is visiting Cheyenne to set the record straight.

And there’s a chance that some people might meet her ideas with some resistance.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus