When the holiday season comes around, and local music organizations begin to unveil their yearly events, it can feel like there’s so much celebration, yet oh so little time to attend each and every one. After a year of being canceled, postponed, reduced in size and virtually performed, here are four upcoming concerts returning to Cheyenne in the coming weeks.
Laramie County Community College presents “Holiday Collage”
When it comes to holiday music, Laramie County Community College wants to paint with a broad brush.
“Holiday Collage,” which will be performed Sunday, Dec. 5, at the all new Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, attempts to honor the holiday season by including music from a diverse range of religions, with some staple secular pieces throughout. This means multiple Hanukkah songs, traditional Canadian carols, the required performance of “All I Want for Christmas is You,” as well as the expected holiday classics.
“We don’t want to do the same stuff every year,” LCCC music instructor Frank Cook said. “So, another part of it is to keep the students, local musicians that perform and our groups invested. We want to make sure that we’re not rotating the same old pieces back and forth every couple of years.”
LCCC’s jazz ensemble, wind ensemble, chamber orchestra and choral groups will all contribute to the performance, with some help from the relatively new Cheyenne Brass Band.
For the wind ensemble, which Frank Cook programmed, the goal was to get as much quality holiday music in the shortest time possible. Outside of the holiday theme, there’s a push to perform music that captures a winter feel.
One such moment comes in a performance of “Fantastic Shapes in Vivid Blue,” which is based off a poem by Sara Teasdale. The piece was created by young composer and conductor Dominik DiOrio in 2017, and comes across as “icy” when performed by the choir.
Finding a variety of music comes through a lot of research. Cook has listened through music both new and old over the past several months, keying in on uncommon sounds.
“I think there needs to be a balance of both,” Cook said. “If you have a tradition at a concert to do a song every year, then you absolutely should uphold that tradition, but you should surround those traditions with new things.”
San Diego Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”
Every year, a traveling ballet production makes its way to the Cheyenne Civic Center for a production of “The Nutcracker,” but the San Diego Ballet presents a valuable opportunity for young dancers on Monday, Dec. 6.
In this year’s production, at least 80% of the dancers in “The Nutcracker” are Cheyenne locals who auditioned for their parts in early September. The dancers come from multiple studios around the city, from En Avant to Act Two.
“It gives younger dancers the opportunity to dance with a professional, or a professional ballet company,” Jodi Weppner, president of Encore Dancers LLC, said. “It gives them the opportunity to watch these older dancers, get them inspired to be a dancer when they’re older, and give them an idea of what their life is like.”
Giving young dancers unique opportunities is the main goal of Encore Dancers, which is a nonprofit organization. Sponsoring San Diego Ballet is one of the biggest fundraisers the group will see this year.
There are only 25 dancers traveling with the San Diego Ballet for the production, and they will traditionally perform more complicated numbers in the show. The remainder of the roles will go to the local dancers who passed the audition.
Where the San Diego Ballet is different from other productions that come through Cheyenne is that they allow for the auditions to fill more prominent roles, even for the role of Clara, the main character in “The Nutcracker.”
“I think it’s important for us to do that just so we have a stake in the community,” said Matt Carney, director of “The Nutcracker.” “We’re not just bringing in a product from a different city, we’re really working with the students and giving them that chance.
“It’s not just a show, it’s really a community project.”
The dancers have been preparing since September via satellite, but their first full dress rehearsal on Sunday comes as a seriously tight turnaround for a Monday night show. This is a normal timeframe for professionals, but it can come as a learning experience for younger dancers.
As far as theatrics go, this production will be fairly traditional so as to maintain the charm of the classic story it tells.
“We are the San Diego Ballet coming in, and we’re very happy to be sharing our work with the community, but I think what’s even more inspiring is the opportunity to work with the local dancers,” he said.
Cheyenne Capital Chorale presents “See Amid the Winter Snow”
The Cheyenne Capital Chorale has been in a sort of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a decrease in membership and a change of directors.
But with longtime Capital Chorale pianist Wade Holzapfel stepping into the role, they will return to form with “See Amid the Winter Snow” on Dec. 12, a performance which Holzapfel plans to keep true to what the Chorale has presented in years past.
He’s not sure whether he will try to shake things up in future concerts, but, for now, he wants to give people the music they know and love.
“I chose a selection of music that is comprised mostly of carols that people know, that they’re familiar with, but in different settings than they may have heard before,” Holzapfel said. “My experience with music is that people are more into things that they’re familiar with.”
A good deal of religious Christmas music can be expected, with a slight twist. More energetic arrangements will be found in “O Come Emmanuel” and other songs that he plans to mesh together to keep things fresh. There’s also the lesser-known song “See Amid the Winter Snow,” which he named the concert after.
Holzapfel wasn’t exactly expecting to be the director of the Chorale earlier in the year. But when leadership was in limbo due to COVID-19, he decided to step in.
Despite having 16 years of experience being a pianist for musical organizations around town, the trick now is to see the performance from the perspective of a conductor.
This new perspective creates the worry that things might go awry at some point in the concert, like someone forgetting lines, or that the accompaniment doesn’t sound as good as he hopes. Then there’s his own mistakes, given that this is his directorial debut.
What he wants to make sure to do is increase audience engagement. Some of his favorite events to play are theater productions like those with the Cheyenne Little Theatre, where the audience reacts to the play and music in a more lively manner than some strictly musical concerts.
“Most of the time people go to a concert, they sit quietly, they listen, they clap between pieces,” Holzapfel said. “But if there can be anything that I can say to them, then I will say stuff to them, and talk to them and engage them in the music … I’d like to involve the audience in that stuff, especially when it’s Christmas.”
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Christmas Concert
Started 21 years ago, with the goal of giving the youth of Cheyenne a more challenging orchestral group to perform in, the Cheyenne Youth Symphony approaches every concert with an equal degree of importance.
So for their Christmas Concert on Dec. 18, the set list is filled with both new and old, with the common theme of some added twists to the classics. The symphony is broken into two separate groups based off difficulty, but this doesn’t necessarily mark a divide in creativity.
Jaylene Willhite, director and founder of the symphony, is most looking forward to the pieces that bring something different to the table. Everyone loves hearing the concert symphony perform “Christmas Time is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” but a performance of “International Jingle Bells” by the youth symphony will hopefully captivate through different regional styles of the simple tune.
Another piece performed by the concert symphony, titled “Medieval Carol,” is a favorite of Willhite’s for being performed in a minor key, which, from her perspective, captures a prettier sound than expected.
Some of the more difficult pieces keep Willhite on her toes, worried that the students might not grasp the composition. However, there is always a moment when she sees the performance come together and the kids’ faces subsequently light up with excitement.
“That’s what keeps me doing this,” she said. “Many times, you get discouraged over certain things, but then all of a sudden, they play this fabulous piece, and it’s like, ‘OK, I love this. This is why I’m doing it.’”
The event will also feature a dessert auction after the concert, with all the proceeds going to the Youth Symphony.