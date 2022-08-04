In “Homecoming,” Stephan James played a soldier losing his memories as a treatment for PTSD. In “Surface,” he’s on the other side of the brain fog.

The Apple TV+ psychological thriller that premiered last week stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who wakes up from an attempted suicide to find that she has no memories of who she is. As her husband and best friend fill in the blanks for her, James’ Baden, a detective who claims he’s working on Sophie’s case, only causes more confusion with his whispers about the truth no one will tell her.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus