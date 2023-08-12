ENTER-TV-BIG-BROTHER-CONTESTANT-SLUR-MCT

“Big Brother” Season 25 contestant Luke Valentine was ejected from the show this week for using a racial slur.

“Big Brother,” the CBS reality show that isolates contestants inside a custom-made house, marked the first evictions of its 25th season during Thursday’s live episode.

But the houseguests were stunned when they learned that the first houseguest to depart did so not because of the usual vote, but because he had used a racial slur.

