Vegan meal

Gen Z is leading the plant-based movement, with 70% saying they would continue to pursue a vegan diet within the next five years.

 Associated Press

The results are in — Gen Z is leading the plant-based movement. A whopping 70% of the age group responded they would continue to pursue a vegan diet within the next five years.

This from a Medical Inspiration Daily for Stronger Society (MIDSS) poll of the pre-teen to age 28 crowd. Gen Zers typically consider themselves tech-savvy, socially conscious, entrepreneurial in spirit, and primarily vegan.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus