ENTER-VID-NETFLIX-PASSWORD-EXPLAINER-DMT

New rules will focus on which Netflix users can share an account.

 Dreamstime

Nearly six years ago, Netflix made a simple claim on Twitter: “Love is sharing a password.”

A lot of love has been going around since then — more than 100 million Netflix users share passwords with their friends, families, exes and even complete strangers, according to the company’s fourth-quarter shareholder letter.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus