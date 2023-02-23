ENTER-TV-LAST-OF-US-TOWN-MCT

Pedro Pascal stars in “The Last of Us,” the HBO drama adapted from the video game of the same name.

 Liane Hentscher

“I’m just looking for my brother.”

Joel (Pedro Pascal) utters some version of this sentence in nearly every aired episode of “The Last of Us.” But in the sixth installment of the HBO series, the sentiment is the thing that saves him. The armed group surrounding him not only lower their guns but bring him back to their home: Jackson.

