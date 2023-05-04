ENTER-MUS-STAGECOACH-YELLOWSTONE-IV

Country singer and Yellowstone actress Lainey Wilson, left, with show creator Taylor Sheridan prepare to sample a steak sandwich as they stand along side Guy Fieri in Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse on the final day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California, on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

 Will Lester

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dutton Ranch put its brand on the Stagecoach Country Music Festival on Sunday as singers and actors from “Yellowstone” made appearances throughout the event.

“Yellowstone” is a hit series on the Paramount Network (the first four seasons can be streamed on the Peacock Network) about the Dutton family of ranchers whose property adjoins Yellowstone National Park. It has spawned two spinoffs, “1883” and and “1923,” and several recent headlines as gossip swirls around whether Kevin Costner, who has played the head of the clan for four seasons, will return for the fifth.

