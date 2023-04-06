ANAHEIM — This year, promoters of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival are bringing the fans that couldn’t attend the event in-person the most extensive livestreaming coverage it’s ever offered.

Goldenvoice has once again teamed up with YouTube to livestream performances during the annual festival, which is taking place April 14-16 and April 21-23 at the Empire Polo Field in Indio with headlining sets by Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean. Unlike in previous years, the 2023 livestream will include coverage of all six stages during both weekends of the festival.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus