There isn’t much that can replace the feeling of walking into a movie theater.

Right now, you probably can feel your feet sticking to the soda-soiled floor, hear squealing kids running up and down the hallways or crying in the back of the theater, and smell the buttery popcorn that fills the building like a sense of pride.

It’s the one place where fighting for the perfect seat is almost encouraged, and joining the crowd to react, be it to laugh, cry or jeer at the pre-recorded performers is a privilege.

Sadly, theater camaraderie seems to be slipping into the past. Our new reality, however, does have its perks.

Streaming, for example, has made it so that you can catch up on every single Oscar nominated film with, quite literally, the push of a button.

You don’t have to tune into the Oscars this year, but you should make an effort to digest as many of the nominees as possible. Why? Because it’s cinema. It’s an art that, if not consumed in the presence of friends and strangers, should be studied and restudied like the most critical historical events.

All the movie buffs and theater junkies will be happy to know some theaters in the region are hosting special events in advance of the 94th Academy Awards, which air March 27 on ABC. While Capitol 16 here in Cheyenne doesn’t currently have any plans for an event, these other theaters on the Front Range do.

Cinemark 16, Fort Collins, Colorado

Rejoice, because Cinemark 16 is hosting its annual Oscar Movie Week Festival from March 21-27.

This year, Cinemark is selling a festival pass for $35 that grants all ticket holders attendance to a screening of each Best Picture and Best Animated and Live Action Short Film nominees. Individual tickets will also be available for all films.

The Lyric Cinema, Fort Collins, Colorado

The Lyric Cinema will only show several Oscar-nominated films that were already on its schedule, which are “Licorice Pizza,” “Cyrano” and the foreign film “Worst Person in the World.”

But for those looking to catch up on this year’s short films, the theater will be screening all Animated and Live Action Short Films every day leading up to the Academy Awards. On March 27, the Lyric will host an Oscars Watch Party on the big screen, complete with drinks and ballots.

MetroLux 14, Loveland, Colorado

Besides screening “Cyrano,” which is nominated for Costume Design, the MetroLuxe will not hold any screenings for moviegoers to catch up on their Oscar nominees. It will, however, hold a free Oscar Watch Party on March 27.

The event will be held in the Scripted Bar & Kitchen. During the party, guests can fill out ballots with their predicted winners for a chance to score prizes for naming the right picks.

Streaming Options

If you couldn’t care less about awards season, but still want something half decent to throw on tonight, then lucky you. Almost every film nominated for a major category is available on a streaming service you probably already pay for.

Best Picture

“Belfast” – For rent

“CODA” – Apple TV+

“Don’t Look Up” – Netflix

“Drive My Car” – HBO Max starting March 2

“Dune” – HBO Max, returning March 10

“King Richard” – Rental

“Licorice Pizza” – Lyric Cinema

“Nightmare Alley” – HBO Max, Hulu

“The Power of the Dog” – Netflix

“West Side Story” – Disney+ starting March 2

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” – Amazon Prime

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick...BOOM!” – Netflix

Will Smith, “King Richard” – For rent

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Apple TV+

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – HBO Max

Olivia Coleman, “The Lost Daughter” – Netflix

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers” – For rent

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” – Amazon Prime

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” – Hulu

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast” – For rent

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” – Apple TV+

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos” – Amazon Prime

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter” – Netflix

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” – Disney+ starting March 2

Judi Dench, “Belfast” – For rent

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” – For rent

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” – For rent

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” – HBO Max

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” – Lyric Cinema

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” – Disney+ starting March 2

Best Feature Documentary

“Ascension” – Paramount+

“Attica” – Showtime

“Flee” – Hulu

“Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Hulu

“Writing with Fire” – For rent

Animated Feature Film

“Encanto” – Disney+

“Flee” – Hulu

“Luca” – Disney+

“The Mitchells Vs. The Machines” – Netflix

“Raya and the Last Dragon” – Disney+

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus