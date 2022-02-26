There isn’t much that can replace the feeling of walking into a movie theater.
Right now, you probably can feel your feet sticking to the soda-soiled floor, hear squealing kids running up and down the hallways or crying in the back of the theater, and smell the buttery popcorn that fills the building like a sense of pride.
It’s the one place where fighting for the perfect seat is almost encouraged, and joining the crowd to react, be it to laugh, cry or jeer at the pre-recorded performers is a privilege.
Sadly, theater camaraderie seems to be slipping into the past. Our new reality, however, does have its perks.
Streaming, for example, has made it so that you can catch up on every single Oscar nominated film with, quite literally, the push of a button.
You don’t have to tune into the Oscars this year, but you should make an effort to digest as many of the nominees as possible. Why? Because it’s cinema. It’s an art that, if not consumed in the presence of friends and strangers, should be studied and restudied like the most critical historical events.
All the movie buffs and theater junkies will be happy to know some theaters in the region are hosting special events in advance of the 94th Academy Awards, which air March 27 on ABC. While Capitol 16 here in Cheyenne doesn’t currently have any plans for an event, these other theaters on the Front Range do.
Cinemark 16, Fort Collins, Colorado
Rejoice, because Cinemark 16 is hosting its annual Oscar Movie Week Festival from March 21-27.
This year, Cinemark is selling a festival pass for $35 that grants all ticket holders attendance to a screening of each Best Picture and Best Animated and Live Action Short Film nominees. Individual tickets will also be available for all films.
The Lyric Cinema, Fort Collins, Colorado
The Lyric Cinema will only show several Oscar-nominated films that were already on its schedule, which are “Licorice Pizza,” “Cyrano” and the foreign film “Worst Person in the World.”
But for those looking to catch up on this year’s short films, the theater will be screening all Animated and Live Action Short Films every day leading up to the Academy Awards. On March 27, the Lyric will host an Oscars Watch Party on the big screen, complete with drinks and ballots.
MetroLux 14, Loveland, Colorado
Besides screening “Cyrano,” which is nominated for Costume Design, the MetroLuxe will not hold any screenings for moviegoers to catch up on their Oscar nominees. It will, however, hold a free Oscar Watch Party on March 27.
The event will be held in the Scripted Bar & Kitchen. During the party, guests can fill out ballots with their predicted winners for a chance to score prizes for naming the right picks.
Streaming Options
If you couldn’t care less about awards season, but still want something half decent to throw on tonight, then lucky you. Almost every film nominated for a major category is available on a streaming service you probably already pay for.
Best Picture
“Belfast” – For rent
“CODA” – Apple TV+
“Don’t Look Up” – Netflix
“Drive My Car” – HBO Max starting March 2
“Dune” – HBO Max, returning March 10
“King Richard” – Rental
“Licorice Pizza” – Lyric Cinema
“Nightmare Alley” – HBO Max, Hulu
“The Power of the Dog” – Netflix
“West Side Story” – Disney+ starting March 2
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” – Amazon Prime
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix
Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick...BOOM!” – Netflix
Will Smith, “King Richard” – For rent
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Apple TV+
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – HBO Max
Olivia Coleman, “The Lost Daughter” – Netflix
Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers” – For rent
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” – Amazon Prime
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” – Hulu
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast” – For rent
Troy Kotsur, “CODA” – Apple TV+
Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix
J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos” – Amazon Prime
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter” – Netflix
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” – Disney+ starting March 2
Judi Dench, “Belfast” – For rent
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” – For rent
Directing
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” – For rent
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” – HBO Max
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” – Lyric Cinema
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” – Netflix
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” – Disney+ starting March 2
Best Feature Documentary
“Ascension” – Paramount+
“Attica” – Showtime
“Flee” – Hulu
“Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Hulu
“Writing with Fire” – For rent
Animated Feature Film
“Encanto” – Disney+
“Flee” – Hulu
“Luca” – Disney+
“The Mitchells Vs. The Machines” – Netflix
“Raya and the Last Dragon” – Disney+