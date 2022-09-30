ENTER-MOVIE-DEADPOOL3-JACKMAN-GET

Hugh Jackman attends the opening night of "The Music Man" at Winter Garden Theatre on Feb. 10, 2022, in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/TNS)

 Arturo Holmes

It’s finally happening: Longtime frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reuniting onscreen for “Deadpool 3.”

Reynolds announced Tuesday on social media that Jackman will return as Wolverine for the highly anticipated Marvel film, coming to theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

