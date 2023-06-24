I am not much for predictions, but I am fairly certain that there will be few if any new series more strangely beautiful and beautifully strange this year than Boots Riley’s “I’m a Virgo.” Premiering this week on Prime Video, it tells the story of Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot tall Oakland teenager and his belated entry into society.

Like Riley’s 2018 feature “Sorry to Bother You,” “I’m a Virgo” is a serious comedy — partly an anti-capitalist, science-fictional political satire, but one shot through with warmth. (A former hip-hop artist and lifelong activist, Riley identifies as a communist, which suggests that, by definition, he’s hopeful about people and their ability to affect change.) Whatever the series has to say about income inequality, inner-city food deserts and for-profit hospitals and public utilities is laced through a sweet coming-of-age story.

