Not a joke: Tina Fey is rumored to return to Saturday Night Live, this time as the boss behind the sketch show action, according to a recent report from The New York Post. An unnamed source said Fey “is being courted to take over as executive producer” and replace SNL creator/producer Lorne Michaels.

Though Michaels has been cagey about whether or when he plans to retire, 2024 may be a transition year as SNL celebrates its 50th anniversary season and he turns 80 years old. In previous interviews, he has said the half-century mark would be a good time to leave, but he may have changed his mind more recently. However, he’s made no formal announcement.

