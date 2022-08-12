ENTER-VID-METZ-COLUMN-MCT

Last week, HBO Max quietly pulled a number of TV and film titles off its streaming service. They have been removed indefinitely, as far as anyone knows.

While none were major hits, they’re not obscure either. They’re of recent vintage and feature big-name stars. Some of the shows affected: “Mrs. Fletcher” starring Kathryn Hahn, “Camping” starring Jennifer Garner and David Tennant, and the Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese-produced music industry drama “Vinyl.” On the movie side, the list includes “An American Pickle” starring Seth Rogen, “The Witches” starring Anne Hathaway, “Superintelligence” starring Melissa McCarthy and “Charm City Kings” starring Teyonah Parris.

