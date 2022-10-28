After years of speculation, Henry Cavill is indeed returning to the DC Extended Universe as the Man of Steel.

“Hey everyone – I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch ‘Black Adam,’” the British actor, 39, said Monday in an Instagram video, referencing the Dwayne Johnson comic-book flick that just premiered.


