ENTER-MOVIE-DAY-SHIFT-MCT

Dave Franco, left, and Jamie Foxx in “Day Shift.” Parrish Lewis/Netflix/TNS

 Parrish Lewis/Netflix

ATLANTA—Vampire hunting movies are a special subgenre of vampire films. Even a former U.S. president got into the act in 2012’s “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.”

In the case of Netflix’s new comedy/horror/action flick “Day Shift,” the vampire killers are blue-collar workers who have a union like plumbers and pest control workers.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus