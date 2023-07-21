ENTER-MUS-ALDEAN-MUSICVIDEO-GET

Jason Aldean performs onstage during CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Jason Kempin

Country musician Jason Aldean is defending lyrics in his song “Try That in a Small Town” that some have perceived as pro-lynching.

The single was released in May, but its music video debuted last week. The video quickly came under fire from people who accused Aldean of releasing a pro-lynching song. The singer said critics online claimed he was “not too pleased” with the Black Lives Matter protests.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus