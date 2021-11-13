...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60
MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning until 8 PM MST this evening. High Wind
Watch from 8 AM until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
Jazz fans will love to get these gifts this holiday season
Jazz fans and album collectors should definitely check out Blue Note Records’ amazing Classic Vinyl Reissue Series, offering up some truly amazing records reissued on 180-gram vinyl.
The series began with 16 titles from the ’50s and ’60s, including such classics as Wayne Shorter’s “Speak No Evil,” Herbie Hancock’s “Maiden Voyage,” Eric Dolphy’s “Out to Lunch,” Kenny Burrell’s “Midnight Blue” and Horace Silver’s “Song for My Father.”
The series has since expanded to include even more of the label’s fabled eight-decade history, focusing on such eras/styles as bebop, hard bop, soul jazz, post-bop and avant-garde.
The next batch of reissues hits on Nov. 19 and includes “6 Pieces of Silver” by the Horace Silver Quintet, “The Big Beat” by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, “Places and Spaces” by Donald Byrd and “Fancy Dancer” by Bobbi Humphrey.
Other upcoming releases include Joe Henderson’s “Inner Urge,” Lee Morgan’s “Caramba,” Geri Allen’s “Twenty One” and Cassandra Wilson’s “Blue Light ‘Til Dawn.”
For individual album prices and other information, visit bluenote.com.