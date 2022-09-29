ENTER-VID-MONSTER-DAHMER-PROSECUTOR-MCT

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in “Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” (Ser Baffo/Netflix/TNS)

 Ser Baffo

New York Daily News

The prosecutor who obtained the conviction of Jeffrey Dahmer – the notorious serial killer whose chilling crimes are the focus of Netflix’s controversial new series “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story” – is reportedly pushing back at how the real-life drama is portraying Milwaukee police.

