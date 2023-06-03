ENTER-VID-JOE-PICKETT-REVIEW-2-MCT

Michael Dorman, left, as Joe Pickett and Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett in Season 2 of “Joe Pickett.”

 Paramount +

If you thought Cabot Cove, Maine, the fictional town at the heart of “Murder, She Wrote,” had an improbably high number of murders, well … welcome to Saddlestring, Wyoming.

Saddlestring is the setting for author C.J. Box’s Joe Pickett novels, adapted here for television, and as locales go, it is rife with nefarious stewing behind its salt-of-the-earth facade. The title character is the new(ish) game warden to the region, and his by-the-book demeanor has made him a thorn in everyone’s side. Or to put it more bluntly: “The whole town wants you dead,” someone tells him. “Not the whole town,” Joe replies, “just the crooks.” (That sort of is the whole town, though.)

