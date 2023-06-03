...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie
County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte
County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie
Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Michael Dorman, left, as Joe Pickett and Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett in Season 2 of “Joe Pickett.”
If you thought Cabot Cove, Maine, the fictional town at the heart of “Murder, She Wrote,” had an improbably high number of murders, well … welcome to Saddlestring, Wyoming.
Saddlestring is the setting for author C.J. Box’s Joe Pickett novels, adapted here for television, and as locales go, it is rife with nefarious stewing behind its salt-of-the-earth facade. The title character is the new(ish) game warden to the region, and his by-the-book demeanor has made him a thorn in everyone’s side. Or to put it more bluntly: “The whole town wants you dead,” someone tells him. “Not the whole town,” Joe replies, “just the crooks.” (That sort of is the whole town, though.)