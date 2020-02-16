Bravery comes in many forms. Sometimes it means standing up for what you believe in, and other times it means fighting a mental illness to get out of bed in the morning.
For Lt. Col. John Erickson, it meant being the first to jump out of an airplane and land on a Filipino island where about 6,000 Japanese soldiers were waiting to fight him.
Erickson was a Cheyenne native who made history at 8:33 a.m., Feb. 16, 1945. Today, 75 years later, family friend and former Laramie County Circuit Court Judge Robert W. Allen wants to ensure nobody forgets Erickson’s brave act.
“I did this on my own because I think it’s so newsworthy,” Allen said of his research on the jump. “I really consider him to be a legitimate hero of America, and he’s a Cheyenne boy like I was, and he went through the same ROTC program.”
Allen grew up hearing stories of “Johnny” Erickson, his parents’ beloved classmate, around the dinner table. He learned that Erickson lettered three years in a row at Cheyenne High School in both football and basketball before going on to play football for the University of Wyoming, playing a critical role as a defensive end in a famous Nov. 23, 1935, game, one of the few times UW beat the University of Colorado.
After UW (where he continued in the ROTC program), Erickson joined the Army, trained to become a paratrooper and headed to the Philippines to serve in World War II.
When Allen himself studied at UW, John Erickson Jr. (now a retired architect in Laramie), son of the war hero he’d heard so much about, happened to join the same fraternity as Allen, Alpha Tau Omega. The two became good friends, and several decades later, with the younger Erickson’s help, Allen decided to start piecing together the details of that remarkable day.
Erickson Jr. gave Allen a book that once belonged to Erickson Sr. about the 1945 Battle for the Recapture of Corregidor, but there were certain details that couldn’t be obtained from a publication. In 2016, Allen and Erickson Jr. decided to travel to the Philippines, where they went on a tour of Corregidor Island that ended with a visit to the history museum.
“I wanted to show him how proud he should be of his dad,” Allen said. “John was only a freshman in college when (his dad) passed on … He’s very proud of his father now, but doesn’t brag. He’s a shy guy.”
The trip, coupled with a great deal of online research, helped Allen form a clear picture of what happened before, during and after the battle on Feb. 16, 1945. His research showed that prior to the battle, the Third Battalion of the 503rd Parachute Regimental Combat (for which Erickson was the commander) practiced the jump several times. These trials took place about 90 miles south of Corregidor on Mindoro Island (where Erickson got a Purple Heart after being shot in the back during a training mission). But nothing could prepare them for the 20 mph winds that they would meet on the day of the actual jump.
Those winds caused some of the 2,000 American paratroopers to miss the landing zone, ending up in the South China Sea or nearby cliffs. But Allen’s research revealed that there was still a sufficient number of Americans who made it, hitting the mark that Erickson later told several newspapers looked like the size of a dime from 500 feet up in the C-47.
The goal of the battle was to reclaim Corregidor Island – which Allen noted is about the size of Frontier Park and Lions Park combined – after the Japanese had seized it on May 6, 1942. The Japanese troops weren’t expecting them to come from above; they were waiting for American soldiers to land on the island’s beaches via amphibious “duck” trucks, which helped the Americans set up a perimeter of machine guns.
Allen found that, for 11 days after the jump, the surviving Japanese soldiers remained on the defensive, hiding in caves they’d recently carved, or in the well-fortified Malinta Tunnel. They refused to surrender until the Americans used bazookas and flamethrowers to bring them out of the caves. All that was left of the Japanese troops were 50 wounded, 19 prisoners and 20 who surrendered.
Following WWII, Allen said Erickson was promoted to a full colonel at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, became commander of the 82nd Airborne Support Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and then went to South Vietnam to serve. His last assignment brought him home to Cheyenne to become an adviser to the Wyoming National Guard.
Asked why this research was important to him, Allen said much of it has to do with his own experience serving as a soldier in the Army during the Vietnam War. He understands the struggle of combat, and he knows a hero when he sees one. Hearing Erickson’s story throughout his childhood had left a certain vision of the paratrooper in his mind, but when he experienced war himself, he had a new appreciation for the bravery it took to be the first to jump into that 1945 battle.
“It was such a big deal,” Allen added. “It was a big part of the history of the war that was symbolic in the sense that we had owned that island … until 1942, when the Japanese surprised us the same day they did Pearl Harbor, the Japanese also bombed the heck out of the Philippines, and they came in and captured all the 3,000 American soldiers that were living on Corregidor … it’s such a big part of our American history.”
As for Erickson, he said there isn’t much else to call him other than a “real man” who made his country proud. He died too young, he added, from lung cancer at age 53, which is all the more reason to shine a light on his short, but important life.
“The guy was a hero … a great guy,” Allen said. “I’m so glad I researched him, because hardly anyone else has.”