We’ve all heard of the benefits of eating less meat and more fruits and vegetables, but a new study shows that cutting back on protein could prevent many diseases that may shorten our lives.
New research shows that limiting protein-rich foods that contain high levels of sulfur amino acids, like meat, dairy and nuts, may reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease, according to CNN. The study revealed that higher sulfur amino acid intake was also linked to a higher cardiovascular disease risk.
“This study provides the first epidemiologic evidence that excessive dietary intake of sulfur amino acids may be related to chronic disease outcomes in humans,” John Richie, professor of public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine said in a statement.