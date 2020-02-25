Weather Alert

...BLOWING SNOW WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING ACROSS THE PINE RIDGE FROM CONVERSE COUNTY WYOMING EAST THROUGH THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...BANDS OF SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE ALONG A SMALL AREA IN EXTREME SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE INCH. BLOWING SNOW. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 20 TO 30 MPH. * WHERE...CONVERSE, NIOBRARA, NORTH SIOUX, AND DAWES COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&