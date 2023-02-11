Celebrating a 40th anniversary is no small feat for a local art installation.
Once coordinated by the Wyoming Glass Art Group, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ 40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration continues to showcase some of the most talented artists across the Front Range in what is claimed to be the largest glass art show in the state.
However, in years past, the show was a major opportunity for southeast Wyoming artists. Now, save for some longtime participants, the show consists mostly of a handful of Colorado artists.
Since the dissolving of the Wyoming Art Glass Group, the number of participating local artists has dwindled, with a greater concentration of members from the Glass Artists of Colorado making the trip up to display in the space.
The question arises as to whether there is still enough of a presence for glass artists here in Cheyenne to continue a show like the Glass Art Celebration.
“I’ve never really counted how many entries are fused glass and painted glass and that kind of thing,” local glass artist Barb Christofferson said on Thursday afternoon. “All I really look at are the stained glass panels that hang in the windows, and I say we maybe have a third of what we’ve had in the past.
“We’d love to have him go all the way down the hallway and into that little room at the end of the hallway. There’s just not near that much.”
Christofferson is one of the few remaining glass artists here in Cheyenne, having moved to the area in 2016. She has entered work into the glass art show since she arrived, and said that she has slowly watched as other artists in the area discontinued their work due to lack of interest both personally and among locals.
Hosting glass art classes several times a month, Christofferson estimates that she’s taught more than 100 people in the area — about 10 people per month, including some Colorado residents.
Those that have stuck with the art form haven’t opted to enter their work in shows like this. She says that these same artists have entered competition at the Laramie County Fair, receiving award-winning recognition in the process.
What used to be a show consisting of local artists has transformed into a compilation of work from southeast Wyomingites, northern Coloradans and often a selection of work from artists based in Casper, though there are none featured in the show this year.
She appreciated and emphasized the effort that the staff at the Botanic Gardens put into the show this year, and does not fault them for any shortcomings in the event. The question still remains as to why there might be a drop in interest for glass art in the area.
There’s no concrete answer, but one of the primary causes might be the lack of advocacy and education about the art form.
According to Deborah Carlson, president of the Glass Artists of Colorado, interest has been on a steady increase in their state. At the organization’s last show, held at a gallery in 40 West Arts District in Lakewood, Colorado, the group managed to bring in $11,300 off of the show alone.
“We try to make a presence there at the show (in Cheyenne), because glass (artists) are so few and far between,” Carlson said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “That’s why we exist. We’ve existed since 1979 to add support to the glass community.
“There’s some artists (in Wyoming), but there’s less now.”
In other words, Colorado-based glass artists aren’t submitting work to the Glass Art Show to take control. Rather, they’re contributing their work to help keep this event alive — spreading the word about glass art in order to help maintain the art form’s presence in the region.
“I want to keep it a Wyoming glass show, but you’ve got to have something to show,” Carlson said. “The gardens was telling me that it was kind of dwindling as to the amount of stuff that was being brought in. That’s why we decided to help out, and at any time (Wyoming artists) are welcome to take it back over.
“I want to keep it going. If you’re promoting glass art, I want to do everything I can to support you.”
The general public might perceive glass art to consist of only stained glass panes and painted glass, but Carlson is beginning to notice that much of glass art is being innovated by younger artists in Colorado.
For example, the majority of Carlson’s works in the glass art show are small glass cactuses, designed to replicate succulents, which also are for sale in the botanic gardens gift shop. Their members are also using less-popular methods of glasswork, like freeze and fuse, to create pieces of art that look completely different from “the same old butter dish,” Carlson joked.
Spreading the opportunity to practice glass art is the key to attracting more artists, and a lack of opportunity is likely the cause for dwindling numbers.
There’s also the fact that many forms of glass art require more resources to create, like an industrial kiln. In response to this, the Glass Artists of Colorado offer classes in “hot shops,” where people can sign up to practice hot class castings, blown work and melting glass.
Carlson said that interest in glass art, and other art forms, like clay sculpture, rise and fall in pockets of popularity. Right now, the glass is hot.
A rising tide lifts all boats, and when it’s time to help grow the presence of glass art on the Front Range, Carlson will do everything she possibly can.
“They’ve expanded out — the art that’s coming out of these (new members) now is amazing,” she said. “That’s what we want to offer to the people in Wyoming. Go to the website, and if a meeting sounds interesting to you, then come on down. We’ll find you a place to stay and learn.
“And if you want to know more, we’ll travel up there and teach you.”