Celebrating a 40th anniversary is no small feat for a local art installation.

Once coordinated by the Wyoming Glass Art Group, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ 40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration continues to showcase some of the most talented artists across the Front Range in what is claimed to be the largest glass art show in the state.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus