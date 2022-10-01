ENTER-VID-GENIUS-MLK-X-GET

Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends the "Chevalier" premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images/TNS)

 Leon Bennett

The private lives and relationships of two of the most iconic civil rights leaders will be explored in the Emmy Award-winning “Genius” anthology series.

Disney+ and National Geographic announced Wednesday that Kelvin Harrison Jr. will star as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Aaron Pierre will play Malcolm X in “Genius: MLK/X,” expected to start production in Atlanta next month.

