Alisa Kopsa and Jonathan Lanning were married Aug. 1 at Phantom Lake Ranch in Red Feather, Colorado. Pastor Jay Rainer from Red Rocks Church in Littleton, Colorado, performed the ceremony.
Alisa is the daughter of Brian and Lavonda Kopsa, and the granddaughter of Bill and Ila McIlvain, all of Cheyenne. She graduated from Central High in 2009, and after attending Laramie County Community College she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in elementary education. She is currently a second grade teacher at Addenbrooke Classical Academy in Lakewood, Colorado.
Jonathan is the son of John and Cindi Stetson of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Craig and Janie Lanning of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He graduated from the New Mexico Military Institute in 2005, and received his bachelor’s degree from Colorado School of Mines. He did his graduate work at Missouri University of Science and Technology. He currently works as a structural engineer team coordinator for KL&A Engineering in Golden, Colorado.
Alisa’s sister, Bethany Williamson of Edmond, Oklahoma, was her Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were her sister, Rachel Janzen of Cheyenne; cousin, Kendra Vasquez of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Sara Melendez of Chey- enne; and Mel Noel of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jonathan’s attendants were Best Man Alex Turner of Fort Collins, Colorado; and groomsmen, Jeff Mustin of Longmont, Colorado; brother-in-law, Jon Heyse of Salt Lake City, Utah; Brad Tanis of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Joe Durlin of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
The flower girls were Andi Janzen and Sheridan Williamson, the bride’s nieces, and the ring bearer was Ben Janzen, the bride’s nephew.
The bride’s aunts, Dana McIlvain of Cheyenne and Sandra Reimer of Visalia, California, were the reception coordinators.
The couple enjoyed a honeymoon on Marco Island, Florida and now reside in Lakewood, Colorado.