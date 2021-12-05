...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Laramie Valley, East Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Carbon County, Goshen
County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Lady Gaga, left, and Tony Bennett perform at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Fans of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will want to get plugged in with MTV’s latest edition of “Unplugged.”
The Grammy-winning duo’s “MTV Unplugged” performance will air Dec. 16, the network announced Sunday night.
“The highly anticipated episode, captured earlier this year in front of an intimate audience in New York City, features the duo coming together for one extraordinary night to perform a combination of stripped-back duets and solo songs” from their new album “Love for Sale,” MTV said.
The album, which came out in October, serves as a tribute to storied songwriter Cole Porter. Gaga, 35, and Bennett, 95, are nominated for five Grammys in 2022, including album of the year for “Love for Sale” and record of the year for the single “I Get a Kick Out of You.”
The album is up for an additional production honor at the Grammys as well.
“I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful,” Gaga wrote on Instagram after the nominations were announced last week. “I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless. This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics.”
Their “MTV Unplugged” episode, which will begin 9 p.m. ET on MTV, is part of a larger partnership with ViacomCBS.
On Sunday, CBS aired a broadcast of Gaga and Bennett’s Aug. 3 show at Madison Square Garden, billed as a “One Last Time” concert. It was one of two shows they put on together in August, marking Bennett’s final concerts in New York.
The Queens, New York-born Bennett revealed earlier this year that he is battling Alzheimer’s disease.
MTV began it’s “Unplugged” series in 1989. The show sees big-name artists perform acoustic or stripped-down versions of their songs.
ViacomCBS is also set to release a documentary about the making of Gaga and Bennett’s new album next year.
“Love for Sale” is the second collaborative album released by Gaga and Bennett, who also teamed up for 2014’s “Cheek to Cheek.”