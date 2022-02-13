Change is one of the only constants in life.
In recent years, artist Wendy Bredehoft has come to realize this. As a result, she went as far back in her catalog as the early 2000s, reconsidering her acrylic and pastel paintings for a kind of transformation.
“Threading Through Time,” which is on display in the Clay Paper Scissors Art Gallery through March, is a compilation of Bredehoft’s past work. Now, it is reimagined as large and intricate threaded tapestries.
Displaying her own work in an all new medium is meant to reflect a changing view of the world and how her work fits within it.
“I turned 70 this year, and our grandkids are dealing with all kinds of issues that I never had to deal with when I was their age in high school,” Bredehoft said during a walkthrough of the installation. “Those are the kind of things you start to think about – how different the world is compared to what it was and how you address that as an artist without being so overt.”
The series began with a simple curiosity of how she could “blow up” some of her past work. The most viable way to do it was to turn them into tapestries. She then sent an image of one of her older paintings to a tapestry service in North Carolina, requesting that they leave the threads open so that she could make any alterations that were necessary.
When it returned to her, she was hooked.
“I’ve always liked tapestries,” Bredehoft said. “I always like the quality of tapestries because of the texture of the surface and how the threads mix to make color like impressionist paintings.”
The change created a transformation of not only material, but meaning.
A good example of this is found in one of the pieces she painted in 2018, titled “Fireworks.” The artwork was originally meant to depict just that, the burst and fizzle of a firework shell lighting up the sky – with an artistic spin, of course.
The new artwork, seemingly a duplicate to the original, has undergone some changes that were enough to make Bredehoft rethink its meaning. It is twice the size, and the thousands of threads sneak in smaller individual strands of color that weren’t there before.
It lead her to name the new artwork “Variance Blast,” for the way the different spots of color now remind her of the molecular structure of the COVID-19 virus and its variants.
Bredehoft was surprised, but satisfied with the tweaks the texture did to her work. In a sense, it made her see her own creations in a new light.
“I may have a meaning for it, but somebody else could come in and have a completely different meaning because of their own personal experiences.”
These kind of changes came through in every work. One piece, originally titled “Moss Memories,” came out looking more like a pictograph, or a survey of land with hidden fossils emerging from the geography.
When such a coincidence arose, she chose not to hide from the new concept, but to actually lean into the artwork’s revitalized message. So, on the pictograph, she added threading around sections that looked to her like fossil outlines.
In “Lasting Legacy,” she incorporated a multimedia element to an ocean scene, weaving in different plastic debris as though it were floating through the polluted water.
All of the original works were based off of either field sketches or photography from two of her long-term collaborators. The tapestry medium adds a layer of value for her. The way she creates her art is just as important as the art itself.
Bredehoft will visit Clay Paper Scissors on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. for a meet-and-greet and talk about her process of creating “Threading Through Time.”