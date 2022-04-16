It’s the fall of 2019, and Matthew McLachlan has just sent paperback copies of his most recent full-length stage play, “Orion,” to around 500 different theater companies, universities and colleges across the country.
Perfect timing, because in the next four months, the world would be entering the biggest societal shutdown in modern history.
Out of all the institutions he contacted, around five responded to him about turning his play into a stage production for their theater departments. The majority would ultimately bail due to the pandemic, but one school would maintain contact with the young New York City playwright.
“I walk into my office one day, and I got a piece of mail, an envelope, so I open it up. There’s a play inside of it called ‘Orion,’” said Jason Pasqua, head of the theater department at Laramie County Community College. “Inside the envelope is a little letter from this guy that I’ve never heard of, Matt McLachlan.”
While Pasqua was impressed with “Orion,” his interest piqued in a different direction as he began email correspondence with McLachlan.
“I go, ‘What else do you have? I’m thinking about putting together a small show, maybe some one-acts and monologues,’” Pasqua said.
“He said, ‘I see what you’re doing, and it works, what else you got,’” McLachlan said in a phone call from his New York apartment. “So, I sent him all my one-acts and monologues.
“I was an actor first, so I remember looking through all these plays and things like, ‘Where’s the good stuff? Where something that’s interesting and funny?’”
COVID-19 restrictions tightened their grip on the country before anything could come together, but when travel was feasible again, and Pasqua was planning the theater department’s return to form in 2021, the two reconnected. Together, they revived the concept over lunch in New York City.
After the extravagant technical display built into their previous production, “She Kills Monsters,” the theater department at LCCC wanted to focus in with a collection of more contained, character driven one-act plays.
“A Night of One-Acts You May or May Not Enjoy, with Matt McLachlan,” a program title that accurately reflects the playwright’s sense of humor, did spend some time in development purgatory. However, every one-act that McLachlan’s written will be featured over the course of the following two weekends, the majority of which are being performed for the first time.
The two weekends feature a completely different selection of one-acts.
Structure of a one-act
A one-act can be likened to a literary short story – a tight character study that still follows a complete narrative arc, only in a shorter span of events. Each piece ranges from 10 to 15 minutes in length, and demands a good deal from the actors to be successful.
From a directing standpoint, Pasqua can deal with small mistakes when they’re made in a larger production. One hiccup in a large group can go unnoticed, but he and a former student, co-director Charles Deathridge, know that the decisions they make in a two-person play are worth much more.
“If you’ve got two people on the stage, and that relationship between them is not honest, or you see that real and honest listening is not happening, it is going to show,” Pasqua said. “If you would have asked me three months ago if this will be a piece of cake ...” He shakes his head. “It isn’t.”
Good writing elevates any performance, and if it’s believable relationships that Pasqua is trying to obtain, then the focus of McLachlan’s writing is a big help. His work centers around relationships of all kinds, though he gravitates to situations that are more uncommon.
“In New York, you have plenty of people to watch and see, some of the most unlikely pairs, and that’s so cool,” McLachlan said. “It makes no sense, but I’m here for it.”
Most artists struggled during the pandemic, but McLachlan used the time to get to work.
It isn’t a particularly dire situation, when he’s locked inside for about two years, getting paid by the government to hole up in an apartment and write. He had his friends around – actors that could help him workshop his plays once he completed them.
In other words, McLachlan kept busy, and jokes that he feels guilty for putting his nose to the grindstone and completing two-and-a-half full-length stage plays and a screenplay for a TV pilot while so much of the world was struggling. He’s a slow writer, and he burned himself out by the end of it, but now there’s at least some time to rest while new career opportunities begin to pop up.
“I’ve been such a such a pack animal my whole life, and just really loved making friendships and various relationships,” McLachlan said. “I kind of put myself out there to other people, recharge when I’m around other people, and all types of relationships are so interesting to me.”
What to expect
The works featured in “A Night of One Acts” span about eight years of his writing career. All of them give the audience a glimpse into a small conflict in a relationship.
McLachlan writes for more than a display of conflict. When he writes his characters, he wants their actions to develop who they are. The relationship, and how they behave within it, allows him to circumnavigate the core personality of a character.
“I really love any and all types of relationships, but I think the specifics of what goes beyond the relationships, with the feelings and what’s within the relationships, I think is really compelling to me, whether it’s romantic, friendship or familial,” he said.
In other words, McLachlan is looking to capture the things that aren’t said between people in a relationship – the gray areas that can hardly be expressed or quantified.
But his works don’t come without a good deal of situational humor. McLachlan is a writer that looks for an odd, but enticing premise.
“What the Psychic Said” is the 10-minute story of a man who visits a psychic, only to be foretold of the woman of his dreams. Some months later, the character encounters her and decides to strike up a conversation.
As silly as the premise may seem, “What the Psychic Said” becomes a story of a man who is ultimately giving into his fantasies.
“Writing something that has real meaning, instead of, ‘I’m gonna write a fun thing about a ‘meet cute’ that involves a psychic,’” he said. “This is actually about my ability to want, to make everything correct so that I’m comfortable.”
McLachlan is holding a presentation Monday where he’ll discuss his creative process and how to make it as an actor and playwright. The majority of what he plans to share are the basic bits of information that he wishes others had pointed out to him when he was entering the industry.
He attended an acting program in his native state of Florida at a college similar to LCCC. During this time, he didn’t speak to a single other playwright, making his move to New York City intimidating.
Besides “trying not to embarrass himself,” McLachlan wants students to know that their creativity is valued.
“I just want everyone there, especially the students, to know that they are as important of a piece on the chessboard as anyone else,” he said.