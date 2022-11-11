It’s generally a terrible idea to leave things up to chance in a live performance.
But randomization is the central gimmick that makes the Laramie County Community College Theater Program’s “Everybody” so engaging.
During their final rehearsal in the LCCC Playhouse on Wednesday night, Eyon Palmer, who plays the role of The Usher, recites a lengthy monologue introducing the basics of the production with humorously flippant existential musings. Though it seems introductory, the story is underway before the play even gets started.
This morality play is adapted from one of the first stage plays ever written, titled “Everyman,” which follows the horror story of a man bargaining with Death, regretting his decision not to be a devout Catholic.
“Everybody” follows the same basic concept, though this iteration is updated to be far more self-aware than its source material. After the characters are condemned by God himself, he sends Death, played by Jessica Creswell, wearing black heels and carrying a black leather briefcase, to inform the five main characters that their time has come.
These characters are, at this point in the production, classified as nameless “somebodies” – nonpersons dressed in plain clothes.
Once the plot is set in motion, there comes a brief breaking of the fourth wall when Caleb Abbott, Isaac DeLarme, Bradley Hamilton, Shannyn Kreitzer, Kialie Pead and Raeth Tolman are corralled and forced to watch their fate be determined by the spinning of a multicolored wheel.
In one five-minute lottery system, the actors learn which of them are playing the abstract characterizations of Everybody, Friendship, Kinship, Stuff and Cousinship.
Everybody must then try to convince these four concepts, with the help of other non-randomized characters, to make the trip with him into eternal damnation.
“It is actually possible to see 125 different versions of this. We do not know what’s going to happen every single night,” LCCC theater instructor and director Jason Pasqua said before Wednesday’s rehearsal. “It’s a script, we’ve learned the words, we’ve staged the thing, it’s not improv. Yet, if the wheel falls on you, it’s time to go.”
The actor, especially the person playing Everyman, must be prepared to embrace whichever character is assigned to them in a short span of time – meaning each actor has five characters of dialogue more or less memorized.
The size and scope of the production is better suited for the smaller playhouse setting, rather than the new auditorium, so that there are times where the audience is unexpectedly involved in the production.
With such a fundamental story – one that dates back to the 14th century and doesn’t contain any literal human characters – it helps to add an element of chance and audience interaction to the production.
From an academic standpoint, this is a monster of a production to overcome for novice performers, but Pasqua said that the students were the ones who initially pursued the randomized-role concept, opting for a challenge, rather than altering the fundamentals of the play.
“You’re balancing many things. You’re trying to do the challenging things for (the students),” Pasqua said. “If students can pull off learning five roles and responding easily and naturally and calmly – under incredibly weird circumstances – to the thing that’s actually happening in front of you, well, you can do a normal play with your eyes closed.’
If nothing else, “Everybody” forces the cast to study and prepare like many of them never have before.
Not only will they be forced into a different role potentially every night, but that role introduces different interactions and relationships between other characters. Depending on the role, they have to be eccentric, intimidating, confused, outgoing, sad or shy – they will have to play characters well outside their age range.
A changing of character isn’t just an impact on the actor, it impacts the balance of the entire production. Each night could truly be a different show.
“It’s a lot of guesswork. It’s going on stage during practice, seeing what works, seeing what doesn’t,” actor Isaac DeLarme said.
“I spent a lot of time in the bathroom just looking at myself, being like, ‘All right, what am I going to do with this one?’ It’s always trying to find different approaches.”
DeLarme, who on Wednesday night landed the role of “Stuff,” admitted that preparation for “Everybody” has been stressful. Ironing out his approach to each character in relation to his cast members was particularly time consuming. At times, he isn’t sure how he’s keeping all of his character performances together.
“I feel schizophrenic,” he said, laughing about having to be able to transform into a certain character in minutes.
He isn’t quite sure if he’s got all of his lines down. This is by far the most complicated script he’s worked with, but spirits are still high among the cast.
“Everyone feels fantastic emotionally,” he said with a smile. “I might be the only one who’s a little skeptical. Just a little worried.”