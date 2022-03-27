Visit the the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium on April 2, and you might just find out what your favorite book sounds like.
“Music … Literally!” is the Laramie County Community College music department’s latest concert. It will present a variety of music inspired by famous literary works, with a little support from other arts programs at the school.
This isn’t the first time the LCCC music program has given a performance incorporating mixed media. In the past, they’ve given a “Heaven and Hell” performance of different literary and creative works centered around the divine battles of good and evil. Another was titled “Color of the Winds,” which was based off of visual art and other paintings.
Now, this is the first time that the music, theatre and art departments at the community college have joined together over literary interpretations.
“When the music department and I were talking about plans for the academic year, a lot of the music that we were wanting to program all happened to be based off of literature,” said Frank Cook, LCCC music instructor. “We were like, ‘Why don’t we just try and make an entire concert based off of that concept?’”
They will perform music sourced from and inspired by a variety of different literary works, but fantasy is the underlying theme. Works like “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “Mary Poppins” will be performed by the jazz ensemble, cantorei, collegiate chorale, chamber orchestra and wind ensemble.
The staff surveyed a lot of different music for the concert, paying close attention to the balance between the listening quality of a song and its difficulty. The music department wants to challenge its students, but doesn’t want to sacrifice the audience’s experience in favor of technical practice.
With all of the recognizable titles borrowed from different franchises, the goal isn’t to just cater to familiarity, but to strike a balance.
“It’s been a really great project for all of us to to find that balance of music,” Cook said. “One of really high quality that’s great for the audience, helps our band and ensembles to grow and develop, and that’s engaging for everybody, from the conductor to the musicians in the groups to the audience.”
Besides well-known entities, there will also be performances of some Robert Frost poems. The “Chicago Tribune March” was penned for that newspaper in 1892; and “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” a lesser-known 1930s jazz tune, is titled after a short story of the same name.
The most difficult part of the performances is just having to capture the feeling created by a poem like “The Road Less Traveled,” by Frost. As a composer, there isn’t a lot of creative liberty available when the blueprint is arguably the most recognizable poem in history.
The music department isn’t alone in interpreting the works of this event. The theater and art departments will also be contributing their talents to the show.
For every song, a theater student dressed in theme with the source material will step out and, in character, give an introductory monologue for the piece. This could be someone dressed as the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland,” or Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings.”
Outside the auditorium, in the attached Esther and John Clay Fine Art gallery, the art department will display paintings created while students listened to the music of the concert.
“There’s a wealth of great pieces of music that have been inspired from books, poems, novels, nonfiction,” Cook said. “We just want to celebrate that we’re doing it in collaboration with our art department and theater department, which is really special.”