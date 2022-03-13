The work of Steve Knox can be found all over the state, but it’s never looked quite like his newest line of work.
“Doors, Portals, and the Unexpected,” which will hang in Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. through April 14, is the most personal collection he has ever released. This one took substantial reflection, pulling from photos, personal influences, memories and locations with sentimental value since he started working on the series last September.
It also is the most surrealistic series he has produced. Usually sticking to landscapes and wildlife paintings that represent Wyoming’s natural features, he has opted to subtly incorporate striking images of impossibility within the doorways of every setting.
“I’ve always been a fan of doorways and always thought that they were like a portal to somewhere new,” Knox said in a phone interview. “I thought about doorways or portals to places I’ve been and experiences I’ve had, maybe even thoughts that I want to have.
“I mixed and matched to make this surreal Western approach to it.”
Of the 16-piece collection – 10 of which are oil paintings – two stand out as his favorites.
One, titled “On the Edge of Freedom,” is a rendition of the building the artwork is displayed in, Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. It’s his favorite brewery in town, with his preferred beer to drink and people to meet hanging out inside the garage door.
But in the painting, in place of a door, is a whale shark swimming through a barren, snowy forrest. Based off of his experience scuba diving with the large fish off the coast of Mexico, Knox identified a connection between the Freedom’s Edge and the freedom whale sharks presumably experience when gliding through the open ocean.
The other favorite is the image of a Airstream trailer, its sleek design that he has always admired, sitting before the ocean. Crawling through the small doorway and window, out from the deep blue, is an octopus. He titled the work “Air Stream of Consciousness.”
“It’s really successful at pulling the viewer in and really cueing their experiences,” Knox said.
The most “pop art” style images in the collection were inspired by the 1980s hit song “99 Red Balloons” by Nena. In the doorway of a barn is an American bison being carried away by a lone, rose red balloon. Another is a fictional jackalope, floating off just the same.
Whether the series sells well or not isn’t a primary concern. He hardly marketed it that much, because he’s proud of these pieces on a personal level. Knox is already planning to continue his newfound art style, or at least let it influence his future artwork.
It feels more sophisticated, more conceptual. Knox will still paint landscapes of the state, but taking his craft in a different direction proved that he can work in this medium and still tell his personal story.
“Sometimes it evokes a laugh, sometimes it’s, ‘Oh, that’s interesting’ or even, ‘What in the world’s going on?’” Knox said. “I love that the whole series really grabs onto whoever’s looking at the paintings.
“You can’t just walk by, glance and understand it. If you do that, you’ve missed the whole point.”