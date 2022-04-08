WAR never did fit in with their contemporaries.
Consider the music that was on the radio when their first big hit, “Spill the Wine,” received considerable radio play in 1970, still serving as the backup band for British blues-rocker and founder of The Animals, Eric Burdon. Led Zeppelin; the Beatles (and the members’ solo albums); Simon and Garfunkel; and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young were dominating the charts.
After two albums, Burdon would step away in 1971 and allow Leroy “Lonnie” Jordan to assume responsibility for lead vocals.
WAR is coming to The Lincoln Theatre on April 15. While 50 years of touring and recording might wear others out, Jordan, now 73 years old, doesn’t have any plans to stop performing
“That’s called retirement or being tired,” Jordan said in a phone call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I don’t want to stop, and I don’t want to get tired. I want to keep my body moving, and I want to keep entertaining the people and my fans.”
Lucky for him, WAR now has a backlog of rescheduled shows as COVID-19 restrictions relax around the country.
With the departure of Burdon, WAR would go on to release 18 albums, seven of which are Recording Industry Association of America certified gold records.
Three of their albums would peak in the top 10 as tracked by Billboard, and one, “The World is a Ghetto” (1972), would reach No. 1. Their songs remain on the radio even today, including “Low Rider,” “Why Cant We Be Friends?,” “Slippin’ Into Darkness,” “All Day Music” and “Spill the Wine.”
Getting started
Getting on the radio in the first place was an uphill battle.
“I couldn’t understand at the time when I was younger,” Jordan said. “Why are we having such a hard time being played on the radio? That was in the beginning. We really had a hard time because, you know, DJs and record labels back then always wanted us to sound like whoever was on the radio.”
Anyone who’s heard a song from WAR knows that their influences are broad and eclectic. By Jordan’s own admission, he would most classify his band as “universal street music” – a rhythm-based jam band with influences of funk, Latin, calypso, reggae, blues, African grooves and soul.
The members of WAR themselves were of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds, an aspect that certainly didn’t help the band readily achieve commercial status in the beginning.
“People finally realized that Eric Burdon had a brand new group that was from Africa,” Jordan joked. “They didn’t know that we were from the States. ... A lot of people thought that we were from Cuba, Puerto Rico, places like that. No, we’re from Los Angeles.”
In terms of influences, they’re as eclectic as the genres they cover. In the clubs of Los Angeles, they covered Wilson Pickett, James Brown, Harry Belafonte, the Everly Brothers, country singer Hank Snow and gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, along with Pasty Cline and Earl Grant.
Jordan remembers being in Long Beach, California when he was young, stopping in at record stores to look for the most recent record from his new band. When browsing, he would be told to search in different sections, the owners not knowing exactly where the band’s records belonged.
Being different
Being different from associated musical acts might have made breaking into the mainstream that much more difficult for WAR, but Jordan, barely older than 18, realized that they could wear their authenticity like a badge of honor.
It was special, and still is, to be difficult to categorize. It allowed them to step into different clubs and venues unlike any other band.
“We were that band that was lost in space because no one knew how to categorize us,” Jordan said. “You had different genres of people in their own zone or space and time. If they were Jamaicans, they liked us because we were able to touch a little bit of reggae soul that they like.
“Same thing with the Latin community; we were able to touch base on a taste of Latin. The list goes on with a little bit of country.”
It took backing from producer Jerry Goldstein, who stood in Jordan and WAR’s corner since their inception. They stayed with him as their producer for the entirety of their career, a trusting influence that cannot be underestimated when it comes to retaining a musician’s style.
Still, Jordan never thought that their music would make it on the radio. All of their music was constructed around a jam session, with Goldstein recording and picking out sections that had the most song potential.
When Burdon was leading the group, he and Jordan toyed around at a party, Jordan improvising what would become the organ riff to “Spill the Wine,” and Burdon ad-libbing lyrics along with him.
Even at the beginning, they prioritized the fun of the process. After all, they named the song after Jordan accidentally spilled his glass of wine on the console board when they were recording the track in the studio, frying its circuits.
“Jerry understood us,” Jordan said. “He just said he didn’t know what to do with us, but I think he did. He kept on dealing with us until we got to the next place. Then we changed our name to WAR at the time of the Vietnam War, and we thought it was a little bit too harsh.”
Though snappy, being named WAR came with an essence of confrontation that wasn’t exactly popular at the time, or the band’s intent. By choosing this name, they took a negative connotation and subverted it into something uplifting and positive. The only war they were waging was through their instruments, grooves and messages.
Take “The World is a Ghetto,” one of their most renowned songs. Before there was the internet to connect the world, WAR entertained the idea of performing in impoverished places and then bringing those experiences back to their hometown of south Los Angeles.
“We were able to come back to the States and make people that were living in the ghetto or the hood aware of their surroundings and what was going on abroad, letting them know that they’re doing better than most people over there in Third World countries,” Jordan said.
“The world is a ghetto, and that hasn’t changed. Today, the world is definitely a ghetto.”