Lori Borgman

It’s hard to be humble, but in fourth grade, I was named “Class Poet.”

Once a week, students could read a poem they had written in front of the class. A lot of weeks — OK, almost every week — I was the only one reading a poem, which likely explains the “Class Poet” honor.

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.

