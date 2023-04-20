ENTER-VID-LOVE-BLIND-WORK-CONDITIONS-MCT

A production still from Netflix’s dating show “Love Is Blind.”

 Handout

Days after its first attempt at a live reunion show failed spectacularly, Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” is facing another public-relations nightmare.

On Tuesday, former contestants on the dating program alleged in an Insider report that they experienced inhumane working conditions and emotional distress on set. The “Love Is Blind” alumni accused the production of subjecting them to 20-hour filming days, rarely allowing them to go outside, failing to provide adequate food and mental-health services and ignoring their pleas for help.

