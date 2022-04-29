If the world seems a little too cruel as of late, then there might be a song to lift your spirits:
“Love is everywhere
Just imagine
When we start to share
Our compassion
We will change the world
Watch it happen
Kindness is our prayer
Oh, Love is everywhere”
It’s difficult to misinterpret the chorus to the newly released single “Love is Everywhere,” written by Cheyenne resident Ty Warner and recurring collaborator Olivia Frances, a Cincinnati-raised, Nashville-based singer/songwriter.
“When I look at what’s going on in society globally,” Warner said. “It’s just the right time to re-emphasize that this is what we need to make our world a better place, starting in Cheyenne, starting right here in the city.”
What he’s talking about, of course, is love.
His partner on this track, which will be released Monday, might be more familiar to Cheyenne audiences than they realize.
Some might remember Frances for a string of performances in Cheyenne across multiple venues last summer. She’s also collaborated with Warner several times before.
Warner and Frances first started working on “Love is Everywhere” in November 2019. They wrote it together during a conference for the Nashville Songwriters Association International. Eventually, Nashville producer Scott Griffin signed on to the project, and this trio would go on to work for four months to complete the song.
“Love is something that wants to be captured,” Warner said. “It’s sometimes hard to find, but it’s just a fun, feel-good anthem of sorts. It soars above and tries to capture everybody in every way.”
Warner was first inspired with the title after he recalled hearing his friend’s daughter singing the line “Love is Everywhere,” in the same sing-song cadence found in the final release.
As a team, Warner handled the majority of instrumentals on the track, with Frances on vocal duties. They co-wrote the lyrics and crafted the song together, tweaking little things with the producer until things were layered to their liking.
Both Warner and Frances are proponents of positive songwriting. Frances isn’t sure why she gravitates toward the lighter side of life, but while she watches most of her fellow songwriters singing about a breakup, she’s focusing on love.
Some of her friends even approach her when they need help writing a happy song. The outcome of “Love is Everywhere” was inevitable.
“Whenever I sing a song in the studio, I try to always sing from my heart,” Frances said. “I think that with this particular song, I was picturing and singing to a bunch of children – young kids 6 or 7 years old. I’m telling them love is everywhere, make it happen in the world.”
The song will be available on major streaming platforms beginning Sunday, May 1. Olivia Frances will also give performances at the Little Bear Inn, 1700 I-25 Service Road, today and Saturday.