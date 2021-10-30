“Faces,” the 2014 Mac Miller mixtape released for the first time on vinyl and streaming, made a smashing debut on the charts this week.
It landed at No. 3 on Top Album Sales (32,000), but, more impressively, it was the No. 1 vinyl album and the largest sales week on vinyl for an R&B/hip-hop album since MRC Data began tracking sales in 1991, according to Billboard.
It broke the previous R&B/hip-hop vinyl sales record held by Prince’s recent “Welcome 2 America” album (at 22,000). It was also the largest sales week for a rap album on vinyl since 1991, beating Miller’s own “Circles” (16,000 in June 2020).
It becomes the late Pittsburgh rapper’s eighth Top 10 album and fourth No. 1 vinyl album.
“Faces,” which landed as a free download between his sophomore album “Watching Movies With The Sound Off” and third album “GO:OD AM,” originally debuted on May 11, 2014 (Mother’s Day) and, with its jazzy, psychedelic vibe, it signaled the way in which he would grow with each project. It became a fan favorite and ranked as the 18th best rap album of 2014 by Rolling Stone.
This week saw the release of Donna-Claire Chesman’s “The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller,” an album-by-album celebration of his life and music, featuring intimate stories and memories from many of his closest friends and collaborators.