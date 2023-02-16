ENTER-MAGIC-MIKES-LAST-DANCE-MOVIE-REVIEW-1-MCT

Salma Hayek, left, and Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

 Claudette Barius

The “Magic Mike” saga was a big bag of fun while it lasted. And it lasted up to — but not including — the third and maybe-final film in the series, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

That’s a frustrating state of affairs. Director Steven Soderbergh has been on a remarkable, unpredictable roll for a long time now. To be sure, the new “Magic Mike” movie doesn’t misfire in predictable or conventional ways. It delivers enough of the requisite abs / air-grinding / shirtlessness / thirstiness to divert die-hard fans of the franchise from the peculiar story. Like people care about the story, right? And yet people do, especially if the story that’s there feels off.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus