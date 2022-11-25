First, you’ll stare at the giant head – a bulbous, wide-eyed rabbit that commands one corner of the room.
Then, the peripheral oddities of the environment come into clarity.
It’s a little past noon on Saturday when the Wyoming Tribune Eagle meets Desiree Brothe and Mike Launer, members of Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, in the entryway of their first brick-and-mortar location at 500 W. 15th St. #160.
The group is responsible for the city’s first interactive art installation, one that residents can finally experience as it was intended.
Four months ago, it didn’t look nearly as fantastical, but the four-person team of Brothe, Launer, Caitlin Argyle and Jon Hill has risen to the challenge of manufacturing the mysterious workshop of the rabbit-headed collector, MC Wonder, now open to the public every Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Though still in development, what is currently set up in Makers and Creatives is a welcome display of artistic ingenuity in Cheyenne.
“There’s a lot of little details in each room,” Launer said while walking through the space. “The big thing is, we’re going to continue to offer the space for the next six months to give reasons to come back. But it is a temporary experience.
“So, if you don’t come this year, you’re gonna lose your chance.”
Launer and Brothe pace around the entry room, describing the background of each individual piece of art created either by the core team themselves or by one of around 20 local artists that have contributed art to the space.
Visitors are beckoned through the mouth of the rabbit, inviting travelers into the guts of the interactive exhibit.
But before diving into the thick of their offerings, visitors should examine the lobby. On the walls are doctored black-and-white photos, Polaroids and other out-of-time decorations acquired from different antique shops and, literally, trash heaps that make it hard to define exactly what time period the visitor is entering.
There’s an “inter-dimensional mailbox,” presumably weighing several hundred pounds, that they acquired from Odell Brewing Co. in Fort Collins, Colorado. In the small spaces, local artists have assembled miniature scenes depicting a range of workshops and worlds that have been catalogued by MC Wonder.
“That was part of why we got the grant – spending money to give artists opportunities to create weird (stuff),” Launer said. “It’s not often you get that opportunity to make a weird thing.”
Adjacent to the mailbox is a smaller diorama of Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., an endearingly accurate replica of the local brewery located just two blocks away from Makers and Creatives.
The pictures, for how out of place they might seem, come from MC Wonder’s alternate-reality Cheyenne hometown. Really, they’re photoshopped images of Launer’s distant relatives.
Essentially, everything in the space was contributed not just by local artists, but members of the community that were curious enough to wander in. Holding regular hours on Saturday and promoting their presence increases their chances of running into people who want to contribute to the space, which will take its final form come summertime.
“I thought we were gonna have more people that were confused by it,” Launer said. “But really, once they’re here, I think people are like, ‘This is neat.’ And then that’s where we’re getting most of the people that want to participate.”
One major challenge does remain, and that’s figuring out how to market their space to the general public. While “interactive art installation” might get the basic concept across for many, there’s still the subtle confusion as to what exactly someone does at such an installation.
For example – will it be similar to Meow Wolf, with an overarching storyline, investigative elements and interactive spaces? Or, is it an “immersive art space” to be admired but not touched?
Right now, Brothee and Launer aren’t sure, but they do know that their private events have revealed the space to be a fantastic setting for workshops and gatherings. With the layout of the building and its different rooms, people are able to enter a space and enjoy its atmosphere with others.
They’re currently toying with the idea of letting the entirety of MC Wonder’s Workshop be a space that people can relax and enjoy without time constraint, like that one friend’s cozy basement, only inter-dimensional.
After entering the rabbit’s mouth – MC Wonder’s portal through space and time – guests step into a small room of overgrowth in a transition reminiscent of “Alice in Wonderland.” They then have two options: explore the decadent stylings of local artist and drag queen Glitta Beard or move into what appears to be an alley.
What the team has actually managed to replicate is a brick-lined back alley – graffiti, trash, grime dripping from the ceiling and all – for a small future-themed cityscape. The space is not yet complete, but their current ideas are enough to encourage a return visit once the space is renovated further.
“We do have a section of our website where we have specific asks, and one of those deals with this room, with the future trash,” Launer said. “We kind of think it’d be fun just to fill it as if it’s coming up the walls. Maybe some stuff that lights up and glows.”
At the end of the alley is the personal office of one of the collector’s main employees, local artist Aurora, whose metaphysical taste for interior design is often cited as visitors’ favorite spot in the building, Launer said.
Visitors shouldn’t get too comfortable with the exhibits within Makers and Creatives, as it’s their hope to be able to rotate through different artists either every six months or, possibly every year – if they’re here this time next year at all.
With the strenuous demand involved in developing their space – Brothe said that it’s become a “second full-time job” for them – they’re just trying to make it to the end of their lease.
Like rolling stones, the team members at Makers and Creatives are constantly jumping to the next project that interests them, and if the space eventually loses its spark, then they’re prepared to pull the curtain.
“I think my ADD will want to move on to the next thing, so maybe we’ll keep the space and do something different with it,” Launer said. “Maybe it’ll turn into a new experience, or maybe it’ll just become our home base for doing our events and stuff.
“A lot of us are like that – we want to go on to the next thing.”