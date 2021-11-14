...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Lizzy Caplan attends the premiere Of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 11, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/TNS)
The “Masters of Sex” star has been tapped to star as the villainess in the Paramount+ upcoming reboot of “Fatal Attraction.”
The fast-growing streaming platform announced that its series adaptation of the 1987 film – starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas – has gotten a full season order.
Caplan will play Alexandra “Alex” Forrest, the woman who flies off the handle after having an adulterous affair with hotshot lawyer Dan Gallagher. What results is a tale of twisted obsession that includes, famously, a bunny in a pot of boiling water.
Paramount+ describe the new series as “a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller from the 1980s” that “will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”
Caplan, a veteran of dozens of movies and TV shows including “Mean Girls,” “Freaks and Geeks” and “Castle Rock,” recently earned Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actress categories opposite Michael Sheen in Showtime’s “Masters of Sex,” based on human sexuality scientists William Masters and Virginia Johnson.
“Dirty John” veteran Alexandra Cunningham has been tapped to write and serve as the show’s executive producer.
“Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” Paramount+ president of original scripted series Nicole Clemens said with Thursday’s announcement. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.”
Often referenced in pop culture (and parodied), the infamous “Alex” role brought Close much notoriety when the film was released in 1987.
The acclaimed actress would go on to garner her fourth Academy Award nomination (for best actress) in the Adriane Lyne blockbuster that grossed over $320 million.
According to Mental Health America, the disturbed book editor character is recognized as one of the “most obvious villains with mental health conditions in film history” and also often used in classrooms to illustrate “borderline personality disorder.”
A launch date for “Fatal Attraction” has not yet been announced.