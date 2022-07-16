We all need to try and love one another, especially as anxiety may rear its head in preparation for the busiest time of the year.
That’s why Blue Raven Brewery is putting a label on what Events Coordinator Michelle Cory hopes will become a tradition in Cheyenne – a local mini-reggae music festival.
Reggae on the Frontier is coming July 23 to the Blue Raven Brewery’s back patio. The event will feature live performances from several Fort Collins, Colorado-based bands, as well as southeast Wyoming’s own Galactic Lemonz.
It just so happens that reggae is Cory’s favorite genre of music, but this event isn’t just a vanity trip. With the cultural climate we find ourselves in, she’s of the opinion that the message of reggae as a whole is one of positivity that will create the right atmosphere for event-goers to come together under one love.
“I like the vibe and the people,” Cory said in a phone call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “You know, it’s ‘Love everyone, and let’s dance and have fun.’ No hate.”
If nothing else, Reggae on the Frontier gives people an alternative to Cheyenne Frontier Days. Cory isn’t particularly big on country music, and the same goes for presumably some other Cheyenne residents, so this festival gives people a different genre to rally around during a Western-dominated time period.
“That’s kind of why I looked at that weekend; it was kind of a protest,” said Andrew Ricci, lead singer and guitarist for Fort Collins-based reggae outfit Luna Shade.
Luna Shade
“I have nothing against Frontier Days,” Ricci continued. “We wanted to do something crazy during it and give other people an opportunity to see something else besides country music and rodeos.”
Ricci played a major role in assembling the lineup for the festival. He employed the help of associated reggae-infused acts Walking Souls, Inside the Mind, Lion Lab and his own Luna Shade, who were asked to headline.
It’s not often that reggae finds a home here in Cheyenne. A short drive south, as well as to other parts of Wyoming, yields a more lively community of bands enthusiastic about the genre.
Luna Shade has a track record of performing at what was formerly Danielmark’s Brewing Co. They also performed at Fridays on the Plaza in 2019.
While the band has a more prominent fan base in Colorado, Ricci has experienced plenty of support in Cheyenne whenever he and the rest of Luna Shade make the trip up north. Attribute the appreciation of the genre to its content, which Rico believes can resonate with essentially any group of people.
“We get cowboys dancing, which is not really that unheard of at reggae shows,” he said. “But I do believe that reggae music as a whole is probably one of the biggest worldwide love genres. I think anyone can love a Bob Marley tune.”
It’s one thing to love it. It’s an entirely different situation to learn to play it.
Galactic Lemonz
Galactic Lemonz, a Laramie County-based band, is breaking the mold of their catalog by working some reggae classics into their upcoming performance at Reggae on the Frontier.
They might put their own twist on the songs in order to fit their sound. Other than that, they’re playing the compositions consistent with how they were written.
The real trouble is knocking out classic reggae songs with a three-piece outfit. By comparison, Luna Shade has five members, which includes two guitarists, a keyboardist, a drummer and an additional percussionist.
Lemonz is working with two guitarists and a drummer.
“That’s the thing. It’ll be different for us to branch out and play,” said Jason Weller, lead singer and guitarist of Galactic Lemonz. “We’re playing some songs that we’re really not used to playing. Hopefully, they go well.”
Typically, listeners will catch Lemonz playing more rock and blues-oriented music. Luckily, Weller and the rest of the band are also fans of reggae. They frequently infuse their music with more rhythm based genres, like funk, so the transition hasn’t been particularly difficult.
The festival will be contained to the back patio, where Blue Raven will charge $15 for entry. Local singer/songwriter Ross Lindstrom will perform inside the brewery, in between each band’s set on the back patio.
Only 100 tickets are available for the festival, which can be purchased through eventbrite.com. The inside of the brewery is still open to the public free of charge.