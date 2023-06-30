LOS ANGELES — Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are urging their union to hold the line in contract negotiations and signaled strong support for a strike if necessary.

In a sharply worded letter to the leaders of SAG-AFTRA, more than 300 members of the performers union said they would support a strike if negotiators could not secure a “transformative deal” on a new film and TV contract.

