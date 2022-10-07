ENTER-MOVIE-METZ-COLUMN-MCT

Luke Macfarlane, left, and Billy Eichner in “Bros.” (Nicole Rivelli/Universal Pictures/TNS)

 Nicole Rivelli/Universal Pictures

Reflecting on the disappointing turnout for the gay rom-com “Bros,” despite getting good reviews, the movie’s writer and star Billy Eichner noted that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is. Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight!”

It made just $4.8 million its opening weekend, about half of what was projected. The marketing around the film has stressed its historic significance: When was the last time you saw a studio release a rom-com about two guys falling in love? The subtext was clear. If you want to be on the right side of history, you’ll go see this movie.

