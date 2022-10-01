Leave this to the professionals.
Cheyenne’s own Midnight West Productions’ Joshua Saxon, CEO; Joe Darling, executive producer; and Jerry Steinhaur, president; are certified horror enthusiasts and independent filmmakers. The independent film team sat down with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday in their headquarters, a space plastered with posters, props and discs of what appears to be every significant horror movie since the turn of the 18th century.
While Michelle Saxon, art director, and Mikayla Saxon, director of operations, were absent, each member of the five-person team nominated their top three horror movie recommendations for this month.
The following films are not presented in any order, as all are worth watching. Most of the films are R-rated, and thus unsuitable for children. Those few that are suitable, however, will be labeled as such.
Recommendations
“Hocus Pocus” (1993) – Kids save Salem, and the world, from the evil Sanderson Sisters. A cult family classic, with a sequel that debuted Friday. Family friendly.
Joshua Saxon: “I figured ‘Hocus Pocus’ should be at the beginning of our list. It’s a classic, especially to show your kids if you’re one of those people who really enjoys Halloween. The cast is just stellar. It’s one of the only movies on the list that you’re able to (watch with your kids).”
“Carnival of Souls” (1962) – A young woman crashes her car and discovers a dream-like traveling carnival that draws her deeper into its mysteries.
Jerry Steinhour: “Shot on a super, super low budget. And it’s a public domain movie, so people can pretty much stream it anywhere. It’s a really creepy and chilling movie for being black and white. And to have it come out before ‘Night of the Living Dead’ …”
Saxon: “It’s actually my wife’s favorite horror film.”
“Dementia 13” (1963) – Francis Ford Coppola’s directorial debut drips haunting gothic atmosphere, as a murderer stalks a remote castle.
Saxon: “There’s such a stigma (around) black-and-white film with my generation. ‘Dementia 13’ is also a black-and-white movie, also in the public domain. This one’s actually Francis Ford Coppola’s first movie, and it was originally written to be just a cheap knockoff of ‘Psycho.’”
Steinhour: “I think it’s really cool seeing the classics and the films that that have led up to my favorite generation of films in the ‘70s and ‘80s. I think it’s cool just seeing how horror has evolved and built up and inspired those movies that I loved so much.”
Saxon: “If it wasn’t for the lessons of old horror movies, we wouldn’t be able to scare audiences without just overly relying on gore or just crappy jump-scares. (Those) just feel cheap to me. Whereas you have older movies that build the atmosphere before they get to anything even remotely terrifying. But you’re already scared without having seen anything because your imagination is allowed to fill in all those blanks.”
“Little Monsters” (2019) – A hilarious romp as a man-child learns responsibility and how to be a better person for someone he loves, all while keeping grade schoolers from being eaten by zombies.
Saxon: “Josh Gadd (plays) a reprehensible pile of (expletive) children’s show host. It’s definitely a horror comedy.”
”Hereditary” (2018) – An exploration of grief and demonic possession. After the death of a family matriarch, her daughter and grandchildren discover chilling clues as to her hidden identity.
Saxon: “A lot of people have talked and talked about this movie incessantly. But again, it’s about a family dealing with grief and learning the history of the deceased matriarch of the family.”
Steinhour: “Talking about atmosphere – that (movie) just sets you up with a sense of dread from the second it starts.”
Saxon: “It’s (an A24 movie). A24, (a movie production company) has started to focus on what a lot of people are calling ‘prestige horror,’ but really all it is, is they focus on building up the atmosphere without relying on blood guts and jump-scares.”
“Trick ‘r Treat” (2007) – This darkly comic anthology follows the residents of a small town as they meet their fate on Halloween night in these interconnected stories.
Saxon: “They’re all having their own horrific or hilarious encounters, as it were. It’s very much a dark comedy, and it’s got kind of a comic book feel.”
“Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) – Freddy Krueger haunts the dreams of teenagers, and takes revenge on the town that killed him in this classic that launched the careers of Johnny Depp and Heather Lamgenkamp.
Steinhour: “It’s still a pretty terrifying movie. When I was 13 years old, my uncle took me and my little brother, who was 9, and my friends to see it and loved it. I traumatized my brother afterward. I got the little rake and scraped his window. I would wear a T-shirt to bed, and after he’d go to sleep, I’d cut slits in it, and I’d tell him I had a nightmare about Freddy. He’d wake up crying.”
Joseph Darling: “It still has this magic. One of the reasons why that’s one of my favorites is they filmed it in 30 days. They bet so much on it. For New Line Cinema, it was make-it or break-it. They were about to shut down.”
“Poltergeist” (1982) – A family moves into a seemingly idyllic suburb, only for more and more disturbing and violent encounters target their children. And takes them. Family friendly, PG-13.
Saxon: “We were showing my wife ‘Poltergeist’ for the first time downstairs, and it was a very dark, stormy night. We hear this loud bang, and everybody thought it was lightning in the movie. So I come upstairs. And during the movie (in the scene where the) tree is ripped out of the ground, this one (in our backyard) is also knocked over by the wind, gravity or whatever. But the branches of it were touching the window.”
“My wife still refuses to finish ‘Poltergeist.’”
“The Shining” (1980) – Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s classic isolation thriller. While grappling with his demons, solitude in the Colorado mountains leads to ghosts influencing an unstable author.
Darling: “The Shining is such a beautiful story through it all. It just tells the story of this guy’s spiral into insanity. You hadn’t really seen a whole lot of ‘cabin fever’ movies where you’re isolated. It’s the whole idea behind it – being a caretaker at a creepy hotel.”
“Halloween II” (1981) – The sequel to the slasher that started them all. Michael Myers hunts Laurie Strode after her escape, and psychiatrist Dr. Loomis tries to stop his most fearsome patent.
Steinhour: “I love ‘Halloween,’ the original from 1978, but the sequel I’ve always loved a little more. It takes place the night of (the first movie), but I always loved that it took place in a hospital, a dark hospital, which was always crazy to me. Of course they have the death scenes – twice as many and more gruesome.”
“Night of the Living Dead” (1968) – Zombies wouldn’t be the same without the hand of George A. Romero, who used this film of social commentary to churn stomachs and give Americans an entirely new kind of monster for modern times.
Steinhour: “It’s that iconic. It’s still a creepy movie, even though the zombies are super slow and you’re pretty sure you could survive them.”
Saxon: “(Director George Romero) created the zombie that we know now. Before that, it was the Jamaican voodoo zombies that turn you into a mindless slave.”
Darling: “One of his main characters in that movie was Black, and this came out in 1968 during the height of racial tension.”
Saxon: “It shows a Black man taking control of the situation telling a white woman, who’s in hysterics, what to do. Telling the white man and his wife what to do to protect their daughter. It was unheard of.”
“Creepshow” (1982) – Stephen King and George A. Romero collaborate to create a hilarious and terrifying, collection of shorts, from a farmer finding a meteor to the most horrifying scene in film history – that is, if you’re not a fan of bugs.
Steinhour: “Another George Romero movie. To me, it symbolizes everything that Halloween is, it’s the best monster movie ever. It’s about two and a half hours long, but the story gets better and better. It’s definitely not just one of my favorite Halloween movies, but it’s probably on my list of top favorite movies of all time.”
”Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003) – Oppression, despair and tension fill every moment of this gritty reboot, as teens on their way to a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert pick up a hitchhiker running from a cannibalistic family.
Saxon: “I’m not a fan of Michael Bay, but him producing this film, as opposed to directing it, had a better outcome than if he had just stuck his fingerprints all over it. It’s a faithful but also darker and grittier reboot of the original. I mean, the original was scary as hell when it came out … but this one, you actually have the characters able to fight back to try and protect themselves.”
”Cowboy Bebop: The Movie” (2003) – For those who prefer action films, anime or anything that oozes cool from the music to the action, follow a team of bounty hunters on Mars as they attempt to stop a terrorist from unleashing a deadly bio-attack on Halloween.
Saxon: “A completely different direction from the rest of the list. It’s an action-thriller anime. But it’s about bounty hunters after the solar system has been colonized and law kind of breaks down because it’s just so vast. It’s a sci-fi Western, but they’re trying to stop this bio-terrorist who’s planning a big Halloween day attack. It’s a great, slick movie for anybody who likes their movies to just drip cool from everything it does.”
”Event Horizon” (1997) – When a vanished spaceship reappears, a team boards it to unravel the mystery of its fate, and instead encounter horror from beyond our universe.
Saxon: “‘Event Horizon’ is one of those movies that people weren’t ready for in 1997. If we’d given them another 10 years after Star Wars came back, after Battlestar Galactica came back, and sci-fi was more on the forefront of our cultural psyche, I think it would have fared better.”
“There’s so much of the movie that is now lost forever. The Motion Picture Association kept asking for cut after cut after cut because it was just so violent, so gruesome and so dark.”
“Summer Rage” (2017) – And, of course, the crew included Midnight West’s own homage to ’80s slasher films. A group of college kids escape into the mountains for a much-needed getaway, but a killer stalks the hills, and these kids will have go to extreme lengths to survive. Not suitable for children.