Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, 2021. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen/TNS)

 Rich Fury

Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos.

The trio of Atlanta rappers – Offset, Quavo and Takeoff – dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”


